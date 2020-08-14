Mukesh and Nita Ambani embarks on extraordinary succession plan for Reliance Industries; Shloka Mehta’s husband Akash, Isha and Anant to be included in family council

The world’s fourth-richest businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have reportedly embarked on an extraordinary succession plan with Shloka Mehta’s husband Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani to be included in a newly created family council.

According to a media report, the family council will aim to provide equal representation to Akash, Isha and Anant, enabling them to take over the management responsibilities of Reliance Industries. “The move is part of succession planning of Reliance and will include an adult member of the family, the three children, and possibly external members who will act as mentors and advisors,” Livemint quoted a source close to the Ambani family.

The report added that the ‘council will play an important role in decision making at RIL.’ “This forum will provide representation to each branch in the agreed manner and help take critical decisions that relate to the family or its businesses,” it added.

Both Isha and Akash had recently played a key role in negotiations with Facebook, which invested a whopping $5.7 billion in Jio platform.

Akash and Isha Ambani were included in the management of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail Ventures as directors in 2014. Anant, had joined the board of Jio Platforms as an additional director in March this year. Akash and Isha have been regular in leading the presentation of the company’s new vision during the annual AGM of the RIL.

Isha got married to Anand Piramal in December 2018, while Akash tied the knot with Shloka Mehta, the daughter of a billionaire diamond merchant Russel Mehta in March last year. Both Akash and Shloka celebrated their first wedding anniversary in March this year when Akash’s aunt Tina Ambani took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for the young couple.

Unlike last year, the Amabnis had stayed away from making any pomp and show for Dhloka’s birthday celebrations this year.