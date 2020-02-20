Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani beat Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to become most trending and talked-about people

A report by a PR firm has sensationally revealed that Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have left top Bollywood names including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to become the most trending couple in India. Not to be left behind, their son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta have grabbed the tag for the newsiest couple.

PR technology firm Wizikey has compiled a report on the list of couples who trended the most in the year gone by and there was no match to the popularity of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. They left big Bollywood names far behind.

As if the popularity of Mukesh and Nita Ambani wasn’t enough, Shloka and Akash were declared the couple who remained in the news the most. “One such interesting insight was that Ambani father-son duo were equally in the news (70% each) with their better halves and most of the coverage was positive,” said the report.

Shloka’s star-studded wedding with Akash last year in March had become one of the most-talked-about topics on social media platforms and the internet in general. The couple will be marking their first wedding anniversary in March this year.

As for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the report, according to Business Insider, said that whilst the couple had the most number of new articles floating ‘but the positive ones were only 18%.’

Indian cricket captain and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma too found their names in the list. The report said that ‘the couple generated more than 3500+ news mentions out of 47% of the news was positive.’

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka dominated social media platforms for variety of reasons. While Kohli courted controversies for his various statements and India’s defeat in the Cricket World Cup, Anushka found herself embroiled in an unnecessary controversy after a former India cricketer accused her of using a member of the selection committee to serve her tea during one of India’s matches during the World Cup.