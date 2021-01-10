Mukesh Ambani did not pay singer Sukhbir Singh for performance at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding party? Kapil Sharma’s question evokes hilarious response in Archana Puran Singh’s presence

Kapil Sharma of The Kapil Sharma Show left his guest, singer Sukhbir Singh from Punjab, red-faced by asking him if Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had not paid him for his performance at the pre-wedding function of their daughter Isha Ambani. Much to Kapil’s surprise, Sukhbir ignored the question by stating that he did not use an Indian mobile network. Isha Ambani had got married weeks before her brother Akash Ambani tied the knot with Shloka Mehta.

Placing Sukhir in a spot of bother, Kapil asked his guest, “When you were performing at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding function and your manager asked for the payment, you were told, ‘jeete raho Jio’ and since then you don’t get a bill for your mobile phone.”

Sukhbir, who had joined the show with rapper Badshah, evaded Kapil’s question by saying that he used a Dubai number, adding that he always paid the bill for his mobile phone.

Isha Ambani is the daughter of India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani. She had tied the knot with Anand Piramal in December 2018 with prominent personalities from around the world attending her wedding parties. Kapil was referring to Reliance Jio mobile network, which is owned by Reliance, a company owned by Isha Ambani’s father.

Isha Ambani is a Director at Reliance Jio network and has been playing an active role in the company’s expansion by securing foreign investments. Not many people know that it was Isha, who had conceived the idea behind Jio. Speaking at an event in London in 2018, Mukesh Ambani had said, “The idea of Jio was first seeded by my daughter, Isha, in 2011. She was a student at Yale (in the US) and was home for holidays. She wanted to submit some coursework, and she said, ‘Dad, the internet in our house sucks’.”

It was this conversation that led the family to conceive of Reliance Jio, which became the first company to make voice calls free and offer data at affordable rates.