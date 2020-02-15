Sania Mirza’s sister Anam and brother-in-law Mohammed Asaduddin are often billed as Hyderabad’s own Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani. The couple has been under intense media spotlight ever since it became official that the two were set to get married. This continued even after they tied the knot and travelled to Europe on their honeymoon. However, with a new revelation, Sania Mirza has become a talk of the town after she sensationally claimed to have lost a whopping 26 kilos of weight after having the birth of her baby. The revelation is bound to leave both Anam and Asad in awe.

Taking to Instagram, Sania wrote, “89 kilos vs 63 🙃 we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby .. feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again .. Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you , you can’t 😉 cause God knows how many of those we have around us 🙄😅If I can then anyone can.”

Her revelation earned her instant plaudits from friends such as actress Diana Penty former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj, for his part, cheekily wrote, “Uff uff mirchi 🌶.”

Sania is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. She gave birth to the couple’s first child Izhaan in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Sania is also excited about her biopic since her life story will be brought to the screen for the first time. Sania had earlier signed a contract with Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP movies. Delhi Times quoted her as saying, “Anybody who has followed my career, they know that I wear my heart on my sleeves. I’m not scared, it’s exciting for me to be able to tell my story and for people to be able to watch.”