“Most spine chilling”: Virat Kohli pens emotional note for Anushka Sharma on Women’s Day, shares photo of wife with baby Vamika

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has penned an emotional note for Anushka Sharma on International Women’s Day as he shared an adorable photo of his wife with baby Vamika. Kohli said that seeing the birth of his child was ‘the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have.’

The Indian skipper wrote, ‘After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It’s because they are way stronger than us men.”

Kohli’s heartfelt note for wife elicited an overwhelming response from his teammates and celebrities from Bollywood with Yuzvendra Chahal and Katrina Kaif reacting with red-heart emojis.

Kohli, who recently led his side to a famous 3-1 in the Test series against England, added, “Happy Women’s Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who’s going to grow up to be like her mother ❤️. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world.”

Kohli and Anushka were blessed with a baby girl on 11 January this year. Announcing the news, Kohli had written, “We are thrilled to share with you that we’ve been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives.”

Days later, both Kohli and Anushka had taken to their social media pages to announce that their daughter would be called Vamika.