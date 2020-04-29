“Most disturbing and sad news…Prayers and duas”: Amitabh Bachchan on Piku co-star Irrfan Khan’s tragic death

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said that the tragic death of his Piku co-star Irrfan Khan was ‘the most disturbing and sad news.’ Bachchan took to Twitter to ask for prayers and duas for Irrfan, who died at the age of 54 in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas ”

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Confirming the news of Irrfan Khan’s death, his friend and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar had tweeted, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”

Akshay Kumar wrote, ” Such terrible news…saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻”

Actress Kiara Advani wrote on Twitter, “An actor who inspired our generation world over with revolutionary performances. Heartbreaking loss. We pray for strength for your family. Rest in peace #IrrfanKhan Sir🙏🏼 Red heart.”

Actress Yami Gautam tweeted, “Words shall never be enough to describe what legacy you left behind, sir. One of the best actors of Indian cinema & the finest to represent us internationally with his unmatched talent. You shall forever remain an inspiration. Condolences to Sutapa Maam & family🙏🏻#IrrfanKhan

Adnan Sami : “Oh Lord! This tragic news is heartbreaking on so many levels.

I’m choked with emotions & saddened beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Irrfan, thank you for showing the world your genius..Gone too soon!

Palms up together إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون

Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, “He etched every character in our memories with sheer talent. From the passion of Pan Singh Tomar to a floundering father in Angrezi Medium #IrrfanKhan was an actor to behold. How do you mourn his passing away for he breathes in the characters he left behind .. Om Shanti Folded hands.”

Irrfan had to be hospitalised to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhuribhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday due to a colon infection. He had undergone treatment for NeuroEndocrine cancer in 2018. He had travelled to London for the treatment and returned home last year. After his return to Mumbai, the popular actor had penned an emotional note to his fans, stating that he wanted to ‘pause to be grateful’ for the ‘immense love and support’ that he received from them.