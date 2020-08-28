More woes for Salman Khan as lack of interest from contestants forces Mukesh Ambani-owned Colors TV to postpone Bigg Boss 14; Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans threaten to boycott reality show

It seems the credibility crisis for Salman Khan has adversely impacted the launch of the next edition of Bigg Boss as a report claimed that the controversial reality show of Mukesh Ambani-owned Colors TV has been forced to postpone due to host of reasons. One of the reasons being held responsible for the postponement is being described the TV channel’s inability to rope in big names for Bigg Boss 14.

A report by India Today said that the Salman Khan-hosted reality show was expected to go on air from 27 September, but this has now been pushed to October. The report claimed that makers were ‘struggling to get big names for the show as contestants.’ Quoting a source close to the show, the report added that many contestants had backed out at the last minute.

This came days after Janta Ka Reporter reported how several big names had bluntly turned down the offer to take part in the next edition of Bigg Boss. Among those, who had turned down the offer to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 had included Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Summan and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shubhangi Atre.

Adhyayan Summan had taken to Twitter to clarify that he was not interested in appearing on the Bigg Boss show as he wrote, “False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards.” He had told a fan, “I Would never go there don’t worry! That’s not my career goal.”

If this was not bad enough, a Twitter handle, The Khabri, claimed that the Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget had turned down the offer of a whopping Rs three crore for the whole season of Bigg Boss as she wasn’t very pleased with the negativity attached to the show.

Among other reasons being reported for the postponement of the Colors TV reality show are the makers’ inability to find suitable sponsors since Chinese companies could not come on board. These companies have been an integral part of the show for several years.

It seems the Colors TV reality show is paying the price for the dent in its reputation after the makers were seen condoning the violence of Siddharth Shukla in the last season. Shukla, to the horror of many, was later declared the winner of the show. Salman Khan too was seen acting with visible helplessness as he vented his frustration at relatively smaller names such as Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan.

There have also been demands for the boycott of the show in the aftermath of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput as the late actor’s fans launched a sustained campaign against the phenomenon of nepotism in Bollywood. Several hundred thousand fans had unfollowed Salman Khan on Instagram soon after Sushant’s unnatural death stunned Bollywood fans in June this year.

Are You Guys Ready For Boycott

Bigg Boss 14 ?#CBIForSSRHomicideCase — Amit Kumar (@its_amitkumar) July 15, 2020

If Salman Khan Hosts Bigg Boss 14 ,

We Should / Must Boycott The Show — Kapil Kumar Singh Adv (@KapilKrSinghAdv) August 2, 2020

It’s not appealing to us. I boycott Bigg Boss 14 no matter what 😬😒 https://t.co/0dnjdvwwu8 — Naf The Asim fanboy71😇#DilKoMaineDiKasam (@AsimRiaz71) July 15, 2020