More trouble for Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show as one more police complaint filed in Maharashtra’s Nagpur

Days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court deferred the matter related to police complaints against actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show, one more police complaint has been filed against them in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. The complainant has accused the three celebrities of hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community.

Quoting a police official, news agency PTI reported that the fresh complaint against the three celebrities was filed at the Mankapur police station in Nagpur. The complainant has been identified as 27-year-old Khushbu Bhagwan Parwar, who’s a resident of Gorewada.

“The complaint was submitted on December 27 and after investigating it, an offence under section 295a (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or the religious beliefs) was registered. We will issue summons to the three soon,” the official was quoted as saying.

Last month, in a big relief to comedienne Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the police to not take any coercive measures against her in the same case. Earlier, the court had issued a similar directive on a plea filed by actress Raveena Tandon and choreographer-director Farah Khan.

Bharti, Farah and Raveena were accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in a TV show called Backbenchers. Bharti had wrongly spelt Hallelujah.

The first police complaint against the three entertainment celebrities was filed by one Sonu Jafar in Amritsar of Punjab. Two more police cases were registered later in the state’s Ferozpur and Rupnagar districts. Another FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Angry Christians had also staged protests in some places in Punjab and Jammu. Bharti’s lawyer has argued that the FIR against his client was illegal, ex-facie bad in law and needed to be quashed.

Farah, Raveena and Bharti had issued public apologies for hurting religious sentiments of the community seeking forgiveness.