Mumbai lawyer files criminal complaint in Andheri Magistrate court against Kangana Ranaut for sedition, mocking judiciary; Arnab Goswami faces probe into TRP scam

A Mumbai-based lawyer has filed a criminal complaint in the Andheri magistrate court against pro-BJP actor Kangana Ranaut for making a mockery of the judiciary and posting a seditious tweet. This came amidst Arnab Goswami also facing police probe into the TRP scam. Goswami had earlier extended support to Kangana.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh also accused the controversial actor of sedition and causing disharmony between two religious groups through her tweets. According to news agency PTI, the lawyer said that the actor had ‘no respect for varied communities of India, law of the land and authorised government bodies’ and even made fun of the judiciary.

The matter will come up for hearing on 10 November.

A court in Bandra in Mumbai had directed the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel for promoting religious hatred and communal tension using their social media pages. This prompted the Mumbai Police to summon Kangana and her sister to appear before them next week.

Kangana had shown flippancy by reacting to the news of the summon by the Mumbai Police. Her tweet had read, “Obsessed penguin Sena … Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi ….”

Many believe that by mocking the action of the Mumbai Police, Kangana has made fun of the judiciary, which had difrected the Mumbai Police to investigate the complaints against her and Rangoli.

Another Criminal Complaint filed in Andheri Magistrate court against @KanganaTeam Ranaut by Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh for #Sedition , causing disharmony amongst Hindus-Muslims and making mockery of the Judiciary by terming it 'Pappu Sena' — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 22, 2020

According to Mumbai Mirror, casting director and fitness trainer Munnawarali Sayyed had filed a complaint demanding that the Ranauts be booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 153A (enmity between different groups), 295A (Deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion) and 124A Sedition.

Not too long ago, a court in Karnataka had directed the police to book Kangana for calling farmers terrorists. The FIR against Kangana was filed under the ‘Sections 44 (Injury), 108 (Abettor), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC).’