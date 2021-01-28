More trouble for Arnab Goswami after Congress leader files police complaint over WhatsApp chat revelation; demands immediate arrest of Republic TV founder

In fresh trouble for Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami, Congress leader Sachin Sawant has filed a police complaint with the Mumbai Police demanding the immediate arrest of the Republic TV founder for the revelation about the Balakot airstrikes in his WhatsApp chat with the then CEO of BARC, Partho Dasgupta.

Sachin Sawant tweeted, “Officially Filed complaint at Kandivali’s Samtanagar police stn with ACP Mohite & Senior PI Hake against Arnab Goswami demanding his immediate arrest for breaching Section 5 of OSA & investigate. It needs to be known as to Who gave him info regarding Balakot strike?”

According to some media reports, another complaint has been filed against Goswami at Nirmalnagar police station Bandra east.

In the viral WhatsApp chat, Goswami had predicted the Balakot airstrikes three days before the Indian Air Force carried out the extraordinary military operations deep inside Pakistan in February last year. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had recently launched a blistering attack against the Centre’s Narendra Modi government saying that the sharing of information on the Balakot airstrikes with Arnab Goswami was a criminal act. In a special press conference, Gandhi had said that if Arnab Goswami knew about the Balakot airstrikes in advance, then he had no doubt that Pakistan too was aware of India’s military operations.

Goswami’s WhatsApp chat with Dasgupta had also shown the controversial TV anchor rejoice in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. He was also seen making unflattering comments about the poor health of the late Arun Jaitley, who was battling for life in a Delhi hospital. The former union minister, who Goswami owes his success to, had died days later.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid had said, “I don’t think there can be more saddening a development than this. It is extremely painful, if this is how BJP treats its own people, how would they treat ordinary people in this country, how will they treat this land? I don’t know how many favours they may have received from him in his career.”