Arnab Goswami had to face more public shaming after the Haryana Police caught his Hindi TV channel, Republic Bharat, spreading fake news about the Tablighi Jamaat. This came just days after FIR actress Kavita Kaushik and Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait slammed the controversial TV anchor for his shenanigans. Only a few days ago, the Supreme Court made scathing observations while rejecting Goswami’s pleas to transfer criminal cases against him to the CBI.

Goswami’s TV channel, Republic Bharat, had carried a ‘breaking news’ item on Monday claiming that the Faridabad Police in Haryana had arrested 12 members of the Tablighi Jamaat. The ‘breaking news’ flashing on the screen of Arnab Goswami’s channel also claimed that the arrested members of the Tablighi Jamaat were from Indonesia and Palestine and had allegedly violated visa rules.

The Faridabad Police used the video clip of the broadcast on Arnab Goswami’s TV channel and said that this was fake news. It wrote, “Republic Bharat today carried news that the Faridabad Police had arrested Markaz Jamaati from Indonesia and Palestine. This incident took place on 12 May and they were released by the court on 19 May. Please don’t mislead your audience by deliberately running old news as breaking news.”

@Republic_Bharat पर आज ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ के रूप में खबर चलाई गई की, इंडोनेशिया व फिलिस्तीनी मरकज जमाती फरीदाबाद पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किए।ये12 मई को गिरफ्तार किए व 19 मई को कोर्ट से रिहा हो गये थे।कृप्या जानबूझकर पुरानी खबर को ब्रेकिंग के रूप मे चलाकर दर्शको को गुमराह ना करे।@ABPNews pic.twitter.com/JDtJ7Nfo74 — Faridabad Police (@FBDPolice) May 25, 2020

Republic TV has a large team of staff and freelance journalists around the country. The TV channel has a sizeable presence in Mumbai and Delhi. Faridabad shares its border with Delhi. It’s, therefore, impossible to believe that the Republic TV representatives were not able to verify the news before broadcasting it unless the channel it had a dirty motive against the Muslim community in mind.

Earlier, the Faridabad Police had publicly called out BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for giving a dangerous communal twist to a COVID-19 related development.

The last few weeks have been incredibly difficult for Goswami as the controversial anchor had to face huge disappointment in the Supreme Court. Not only did the top court reject his pleas on the transfer of criminal cases filed against him to the CBI, but it also made scathing observations on the freedom of expression.

The verdict came as a huge setback for the controversial TV anchor after days of criticism from the news consuming public and entertainment artists such as Mulk director Anubhav Sinha, actress Kavita Kaushik and Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait.