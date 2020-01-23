Mohammed Azharuddin, father-in-law of Sania Mirza’s sister, issues Rs 100 crore defamation threat days after wedding of Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani

Former India captain and the father-in-law of Sania Mirza’s sister, Mohammed Azharuddin, has threatened to sue a travel agent for Rs 100 crore after he filed an FIR alleging fraud. This comes just days after his son Asad tied the knot with Sania Mirza’s sister Anam in a Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani style in Hyderabad.

Azhar took to Twitter to share a video message in which he was heard saying, “I am Mohammed Azharuddin, former India captain. An FIR has been filed against me. All I want to say is that those, who’ve filed an FIR, have done so to grab the media limelight. There’s no truth in that.”

Azhar continued, “Allegations against me are baseless. I will seek advice from my lawyers and file Rs 100 crore defamation against them.”

I strongly rubbish the false FIR filed against me in Aurangabad. I’m consulting my legal team, and would be taking actions as necessary pic.twitter.com/6XrembCP7T — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 22, 2020

This was after one Shahab Mohammad, owner of Danish Tours and Travels agency in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city, filed an FIR against Azhar and two others alleging fraud. “Former Indian cricketer Azharuddin and two others have been booked for cheating a travel agent. We are investigating the matter. If the payment is made in court, they will get immediate relief or else the trio will be arrested,” Investigating officer PSI Amarnath D Nagre was quoted by India Today.

The complainant alleged that he booked various international flight tickets worth Rs 20.96 lakh for Azharuddin and two others in November last year on the request of the former India captain’s personal assistant Mujib Khan.

The news came just days after Azhar’s son Asad returned from honeymoon with his wife Anam Mirza, sister of India’s tennis star Sania Mirza. Both had got married in a lavish ceremony in December last year. They had traveled to Finland and Paris among other destinations during their honeymoon.