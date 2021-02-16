Mithun Chakraborty to join BJP ahead of Bengal polls? Meeting with RSS chief at actor’s Mumbai home triggers speculation

Twitter has exploded with speculation regarding veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty joining the BJP ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls in summer this year. This was after Mithun hosted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for breakfast at his house in Madh Island.

Explaining his meeting with Bhagwat, the veteran actor said that he had a spiritual connection with the RSS supremo. “I have a spiritual connection with Mohan Bhagwat. I had met him in Lucknow and later I had requested him to come to my home when he is in Mumbai,” Mithun was quoted by several media outlets as saying.

Mithun, according to NDTV, said that he did not discuss politics with Bhagwat. “When one visits home, it is assumed that he must love me and my family. He asked me to bring everyone to Nagpur. That’s all we discussed. He had breakfast. There was no rajneeti (politics), nothing,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, speculations of Mithun joining the BJP ahead of this year’s assembly polls in Bengal immediately gained momentum.

Ahead of the crucial West Bengal assembly elections, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday met actor Mithun Chakraborty at the latter’s residence in Mumbai, setting off speculation if the actor would be joining the BJP. — Raghu (@RaghuramanMenon) February 16, 2021

Mithun Chakraborty Joins BJP. Congratulations perhaps one of the most brilliant move. — Navanit Kr Agrawal (@Pappu1961) February 16, 2021

If Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP then it’ll be one of the biggest optical victory for BJP Bengal. He can be used to Blitzkrieg rural Bengal and polarization will reach new heights. — The Rarhian (@TRarhian) February 16, 2021

The BJP, which is desperately seeking to dislodge West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the government, has lately embraced many defectors from the ruling Trinamool Congress. Many believe that Mithun, a popular icon for Bengalis, joining the BJP will significantly boost the electoral chances of the Hindutva party.