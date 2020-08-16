“Missing him today”: Former Bigg Boss contestant Aarti Singh’s dance video with Dad triggers emotional reaction from brother Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show

Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show became emotional remembering his father, who died fighting cancer four years ago. What triggered an emotional reaction from Krushna was a video by sister Aarti Singh dancing with her Dad.

Sharing the video, Aarti wrote, “Happy birthday daddy .. mis u 🥰🤗” In the video, Aarti was seen dancing with her father, who tried to match her steps despite his frail condition.

Reacting to the video, a visibly emotional Krushna wrote, “Such grt memories love u.” The famous comedian added, “Missing him today.”

Krushna and Aarti’s father, Atmaprakash Sharma, had passed away fighting cancer in Mumbai on 28 August 2016. Several entertainment personalities including comedian Sudesh Lehri, Krushna’s co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti Singh, actress Neelam and his uncle Govinda and attended the funeral of the comedian’s father.

Kurshna’s mother had died when he was just one-and-a-half-year-old. Aarti was raised by her mother’s best friend, who was also her relative. She was recently quoted as saying, “I was a premature baby and weak too. So my dying mother, Padma, gave me to her best friend, who was also her cousin Bhabhi. My adoptive mother is from Lucknow, so I was brought up there.”

Speaking about her father, Aari had said that he was a great father, who never got married and played the role of mother while raising Krushna.

While inside the Bigg Boss house, Aarti was seen revealing how she had slipped into depression after she stopped getting work in the TV industry. Speaking to her housemates Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra, and Dalljiet Kaur, Aarti had said that after doing a popular TV show she did not get work for two years and eventually slipped into depression.