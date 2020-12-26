Mira Rajput pregnant again? Shahid Rajput’s wife reacts amidst Saif Ali Khan’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunting baby bump

A fan recently left Mira Rajput in splits by asking if she was pregnant with Shahid Kapoor’s third child. The question on Mira’s pregnancy during a Q&A session on Instagram came amidst Saif Ali Khan’s wife Kareena Kapoor flaunting her baby bump.

Mira was taking questions from her fans under ‘One World Q&A’ when a fan asked, “R u pregnant again?” Pat came a reply from Mira, who wrote, “No.” She ended her firm response with a laughter emoji, implying that she had found the question about her pregnancy simply too funny.

Another fan asked, “Any plans on getting into movies?” Once again, Mira replied, “No.” She, however, evaded the question on ‘who was more annoying between Shahid Kapoor and her children.’ Mira also said that she had too many regrets in life but did not name any. Mira also revealed that she preferred spicy over sweet in life.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have two children namely Misha and Zain. The awkward question on Mira’s pregnancy came amidst Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunting her baby bump.

Sharing a photo of her baby bump, Kareena had recently written on Instagram, “Two of us on the sets of Puma India.” Her photo had evoked plenty of reactions from her fans including Kiara Advani and designer Masaba Gupta, who wrote, “Fabbbb! It’s insane & commendable how hard you’ve worked through your pregnancy in covid!.”

Shahid was romantically linked with Kareena before they decided to end their relationship.

This is not the first time that Mira has been asked about her third pregnancy. In August this year, she had triggered pregnancy speculations with her throwback photo with a baby bump. This had prompted one of her fans to ask, “Third child?” Mira had posted a quirky reply as she wrote, “Hum Do Hamare Do. (We are two and we have two children).”