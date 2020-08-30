Mira Rajput planning third child after Shahid Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor confirms second pregnancy? Kabir Singh actor’s wife reacts on Instagram

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput was recently asked if she was planning to have a third child days after it emerged that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were expecting their second child. The Kabir Singh actor’s wife said that believed in the philosophy of having just two children.

Mira Rajput, who triggered pregnancy speculations recently with her throwback photo with baby bump, was answering questions from fans on Instagram under ‘Ask me anything’ segment when one asked, “Third child?” Pat came the reply from Mira, “Hum Do Hamare Do. (We are two and we have two children).”

Interestingly, Hum Do Hamare Do has been a tagline of the government campaign aimed at encouraging parents to restrict their number of children to just two. Mira and Shahid have two children, daughter Misha and son Zain. While Misha was born in 2016, Shahid and Mira were blessed with Zain two years later.

Another fan asked Mira, “Whose your mother’s favourite child? (sic)” Mira replied by tagging her sister Noor Wadhwani, “You of course, but I am dad’s, so it’s cool.”

Saif and Kareena had recently said in a statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Shahid had dated Kareena for a number of years before they split. Kareena married Saif, while Shahid tied the knot with Delhi-based Mira.

13 years after her break-up with Shahid Kapoor and more than three years after she gave birth to son Taimur from Husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan had made an extraordinary confession about dating the former. Speaking to Anupama Chopra, Kareena had revealed that for the first time that Jab We Met was where their three years of romance ended as she found her dream man Saif while shooting for Tashan. Kareena said that she was shooting for both Jab We Met and Tashan simultaneously.

Recently, when Mira Rajput shared a throwback photo of her pregnancy just before she had given birth to her daughter Misha four years ago, little did she realise that this will trigger speculations for another pregnancy.