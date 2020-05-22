Met Gala event, where Shloka Mehta’s sister-in-law Isha Ambani dazzled in lavender couture gown last year, becomes latest casualty of COVID-19 pandemic

Remember Met Gala event in 2017 when Shloka Mehta’s sister-in-law Isha Ambani dazzled in lavender couture gown while making her debut at New York’s fashion party, which has become an annual affair for the world’s who’s who to help the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The event has now become the latest casualty to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund-raising gala was postponed in March as the world braced itself for the COVID-19 pandemic. However, organisers have now reportedly called off the event particularly in light of New York recording more than 15,000 coronavirus deaths. The pandemic has continued to affect the US city.

Several Indian celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani have dazzled at the event in the past. Isha, whose twin brother Akash Ambani is married to billionaire diamond heiress Shloka Mehta, had made her Gala debut in 2017 when she flaunted her nude dress from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first couture collection for Dior. The Reliance heiress had upped her glamour quotient with the help of a clutch from Dior’s latest collection. What had added to her beauty was her minimal hair and make-up.

Isha made another appearance at the Met Gala event last year when she decided to collaborate with Prabal Gurung with a statement-making ensemble. This chimed well with the 2019 theme of the fund-raising event, Camp. Isha’s full-skirted lavender couture gown in a floaty silhouette, punctuated with hand-embroidered feathers and beadwork had become one of the finest fashion statements of the last year’s event.

Last year, Isha Ambani had become the first Indian to be named as the trustee of New York’s iconic MET museum’s board of trustees. Among those congratulating her for her unique feat was filmmaker Karan Johar.

Reacting to her latest honour, Nita Ambani had said that it was ‘deeply rewarding’ for her over the past several years ‘to support The Metropolitan Museum of Art in its desire to expand and enhance its program of exhibiting the arts of India.’