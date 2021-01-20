“Masterstroke to reach 5 trillion economy”: Gujarat’s BJP government renames dragon fruit to ‘Kamalam’; says it resembles lotus, BJP’s election symbol

The internet has exploded with memes and jokes after the Gujarat’s BJP government decided to rename dragon fruit to Kamalam as it claimed that the fruit resembled the Hindutva party’s election symbol, lotus. The BJP government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state is now facing public ridicule for its ‘insane’ policy decision.

One user wrote on Twitter sarcastically, “Historic changes made by this Govt.” Another commented, “Another masterstroke to reach 5 trillion economy.”

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised farmers in Kutch region of Gujarat during his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat for growing dragon fruits saying that this will make India self-reliant. Modi had said, “…These days, farmers of Kutch are making commendable efforts in the cultivation of Dragon fruit. Many people are perplexed when they hear Kutch & Dragon fruit together. But, today, many farmers there have taken to this activity. Many innovations are taking place for enhancing fruit quality, productivity & yield.

“I have been told that the popularity of Dragon Fruits is constantly increasing, especially usage in breakfast has increased considerably. The farmers of Kutch have resolved that the country should not import Dragon Fruit and this is what self-reliance is all about.”

Here’s how netizen reacted:

जगहों के नाम बदलते बदलते अब यह फल और सब्जियों के नाम भी बदलने लगे हैं..😂😂 राज्य का मुख्यमंत्री कितना खाली बैठा हुआ है😅😅 — Amit Mishra (@Amitjanhit) January 19, 2021

Next what Gas cylinders to be called Modi or Shah? Brinjal as Nadda.

Karela as Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Kaddu as Piyush Goyal.

Kohra as Smiriti Irani.

Fanta as Bisht? Although, I believe the last one is already widely in practice. May be ANI and @smitaprakash

can cofirm. — A Short Story (@TMandalorean) January 19, 2021

They should change the name of Dragon fly to Amit Shah… pic.twitter.com/Cd5pwc0u3W — Victory Point (@Victory271109) January 19, 2021

Do u dimwits @BJP4India have copyright on fruits ??

“Naam badlo party” rakhlo apna naam bhi… Wahi karte aaye ho waise bhi…

Desh ka kachra kiye ja rahe ho…. — 👀 👀 (@CopraGemini32) January 19, 2021

bhaia ek kilo tits kaise diye pic.twitter.com/g2N5692IXK — zindagi_bhangaar_hai (@n_avee_n_) January 20, 2021