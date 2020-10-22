Manish Pandey’s scintillating knock powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to 8-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Manish Pandey’s scintillating knock powered Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday to register an emphatic 8-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL competition.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals failed to put up a decent total as they could only muster 154-6 in their quota of 20 overs. Ben Stokes, who was involved in an unfortunate run-out of Robin Uthappa, struggled to get his 30 in 32 balls. Uthappa was beginning to look dangerous when he ran himself out in the fourth over. He had made 19 in just 13 balls including a huge six when he was made to return to the dressing room.

Sanju Samson tried to build the innings for Rajasthan Royals but he too departed by scoring 36 in 26 balls. Samson had hit Jason Holder for a huge six before getting clean bowled by the West Indian fast bowler in the subsequent delivery.

Holder emerged as the top bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he picked up three wickets by conceding 33 runs in four overs.

Hyderabad’s reply was electric despite having lost Jonny Bairstow and David Warner when the team’s total was just 16. Manish Pandey took it upon himself to lead the run-chase for his side and began to hit Rajasthan bowlers all around the stadium. He remained unbeaten at b83 in 47 balls. He added 140 runs for the third wicket with Vijay Shankar, who was not out at 52 in 51 balls. Manish Pandey’s knock included 8 sixes and four boundaries.

Reacting to his side’s defeat, Steve Smith said, “I thought we started really well. Jofra obviously taking the two big wickets early. But we couldn’t keep the foot on the pedal. The wicket got better. There was a fair bit of dew on for some reason. The third over for Jofra was on my mind, discussed it with a couple of guys. In hindsight, yeah, should have bowled a third straight over.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner said, “It was a stunning performance. Starts with the toss where you questioned my decision to chase. We were able to bring them back after Powerplay. All in all, the kind of game we were asking for. I was frustrated that in these games because in these games against world-class bowlers, when there is a bit of seam or swing. And it is jagging at 150ks. And you are trying to get through the over. And the edge goes straight to hand. Jason adds an extra string to our bow. His height. His experience. And he couldn’t bat today, but he is an all-round package. It is just great to show people that we do have a middle order. For them to come out and play like this, I am so happy for them. They showed they can build a platform for us to get across the line. Or set a big total. I am chuffed for them. We probably are a better defending team, but my decision to chase was based on the last two games. And the weather is cooler, with dew around, it might be flipping around for everyone.”

Manish Pandey was declared Man Of The Match.