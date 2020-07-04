Maj Gen (Retd) GD Bakshi caught abusing panelist with ‘Maadarc***’ jibe on Arnab Goswami’s TV channel; weeks after Kavita Kaushik, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star slam Republic TV founder

Maj Gen (Retd) GD Bakshi has found himself in the line of fire after a video of calling a panelist ‘Maadarc***’ on Arnab Goswami’s TV channel wen viral. The latest episode of shenanigan on Goswami’s TV has surfaced weeks after TV actress Kavita Kaushik and Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait slammed Republic TV founder for his recent coverage attempting to communalise Palghar lynchings.

Republic TV’s Hindi channel, Republic Bharat, was discussing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ladakh on Friday. As expected, Maj Gen Bakshi too was taking part as a regular panelist when he lost his cool at a guest, who allegedly questioned his bravery. Reacting to his taunt, Maj Gen Bakshi said, “What’s left for negotiations after 15-16 June(when the Chinese army killed 20 Indian soldiers)?”

This prompted a fellow guest on Goswami’s TV channel to taunt Maj Gen Bakshi as he said, “Go for a war. When will you wage a war. That’s what I am asking.”

A visibly irritated Bakshi lost his cool and replied in anger, “Oye lowly person. Ill-mannered. I did not faff around in the army for 31 years.” Bakshi was then heard saying, “Maadarc*** (Motherf****r).”

Journalist Ajit Anjum shared the view with a caption that read, “Speechless… Every day media is achieving new feat. After listening to the last three seconds, I felt ‘what’s left now?’ We’ve stooped this low.”

निःशब्द …

हर रोज नए कीर्तिमान बनाता मीडिया …

आखिरी 3 सेकेंड को सुनने के बाद लगा कि अब बाकी क्या रह गया है ?

यहाँ तक तो आ गए .. pic.twitter.com/poJsoCvnXH — Ajit Anjum (@ajitanjum) July 4, 2020

Lawyer Dushyant wrote, “Is Republic TV the first channel to officially have a panelist say M****C****? who else but @GeneralBakshi bringing great honour to the army.”

Is Republic TV the first channel to officially have a panelist say M****C****? who else but @GeneralBakshi bringing great honour to the army. pic.twitter.com/fRVSuD0T5y — Dushyant (@atti_cus) July 4, 2020

PM Modi was in Ladakh on Friday to meet Indian army personnel, injured during the 14 June skirmishes that saw the killings of 20 Indian soldiers including one colonel rank officer.

Arnab Goswami and his TV channels have become a topic of constant ridicule in recent weeks particularly after several criminal cases were filed against him. Earlier, several celebrities including FIR actress Kavita Kaushik, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actress Kubbra Sait had slammed Goswami for his shenanigans in the recent days leading to his interrogation by the Mumbai Police.