Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Rathod resigns amidst allegations of complicity in TikTok star’s death case; Congress taunts BJP on rape cases involving saffron party leaders

Maharashtra Forest Minister and Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Rathod, on Sunday announced his resignation after meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. His resignation came days after the death of TikTok star Pooja Chavan, who had ended her life by suicide in Pune.

Announcing his decision to quit the Maharashtra cabinet, Rathod said that there had been ‘a lot of dirty politics over the issue of the woman’s (Chavan’s) death.’ “Attempts were made to tarnish my image and destroy my reputation I had built after 30 years of socialwork. I was saying that let the probe happen before taking any decision. But the opposition threatened to disrupt the budget session,” news agency PTI quoted Rathod as saying.

The BJP had alleged the complicity of Rathod in the suicide case of Chavan, who had died after falling from her building in Pune. The police are still investigating her death, but the opposition BJP in the state had accused Rathod of having links with the deceased after several photos, audio and video of the outgoing minister with Chavan went viral on social media platforms.

Rathod has denied allegations and said that he decided to resign from the cabinet primarily to ensure a free and fair probe.

While BJP leader and former chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, demanded that an FIR be filed against Rathod, the Congress reminded the saffron party about its leaders, involved in serious cases of rape and murder. Congress leader Sachin Sawant, whose party is a part of the Maharashtra government, tweeted, “Hon’ble CM @OfficeofUT accepted resignation of Sanjay Rathod. An impartial investigation will follow and those responsible will be punished. Now BJP which backed rapists in Kathua, Unnao & Hathras must answer why Modi ji didn’t take resignation of rape accused Ex Min Nihal Chand.”

Meanwhile, CM Thackeray is believed to have vowed to punish the guilty in the Chavan death case.