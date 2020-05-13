“Love you always Papa”: Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima in emotional Instagram post for Dad Rishi Kapoor; Neetu Kapoor calls Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani and others ‘guardian angels’

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has once again taken to social media to share her pain on losing her Dad, Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima, who could not be with her father in his last moments due to the nationwide lockdown, posted a series of photos from the prayer meet that her family organised on Tuesday in memory of her Dad. Sharing one photo, Riddhima wrote, “Your legacy will live on forever.” This came just days after her mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to thank Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta and sister Isha by calling them ‘guardian angels.’

In one photo shared by Riddhima, she was seen taking part in the prayer meet with her brother Ranbir. The caption read, “Your legacy will live on forever … We love you 🙏🏻❤️” Riddhima has disabled the comments section for her all social media post on Instagram, barring her followers from reacting to her photos.

In another photo, Riddhima was seen posing for the camera alongside a portrait of her legendary father. She wrote, “Love you always Papa.”

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai last month after battling leukaemia for two years. Riddhima was stuck in Delhi and had sought permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs to travel to Mumbai by road. The MHA had reportedly granted her the permission, allowing her to be reunited with her mother and brother Ranbir Kapoor a few days later.

On Sunday, Riddhima shared a photo of herself with her mother and wrote. “Love & only love – Happy Mother’s Day Ma ❤️”

Her mother Neetu had written a gut-wrenching post to thank the Ambanis by mentioning every single prominent member of India’s richest family including Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani. Neetu’s note had read, “To Mukesh Bhai , Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha – you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience – what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest.”