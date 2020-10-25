“Love today and every day”: Alia Bhatt pens rare cute note for Akash and Isha Ambani; Tina Ambani sends heartfelt message to Shloka Mehta’s husband and sister-in-law

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has penned an adorable note for Nita Ambani’s children, Akash and Isha Ambani, on their birthday wishing them love ‘today and every day.’ Her note came the same day Tina Ambani wrote an emotional note for Shloka Mehta’s husband and her sister-in-law as the Ambani twins celebrated their birthday.

Writing on Instagram, Alia wrote, “Happy birthday Isha and Akash! Wishing you double the happiness and love, today and every day.” The Raazi actor ended her message with a heart emoji.

Unlike previous occasions, this year’s birthday for Akash and Isha was marked without much pomp and show. However, this did not stop their aunt, Tina Ambani, from writing another emotional note for them.

Tina recalled how Isha had evolved into a ‘woman of such substance and poise’ from being a ‘naughty daughter in pigtails.’ As for Akash, she had written, “Akash, from an utterly adorable child to a warm, loving, responsible young man, it’s been wonderful to see your journey. You make us all very proud.”

Akash and Isha have lately been in the news for the pivotal role that they’ve played in securing billions of dollars worth of investment in Reliance Jio. They were believed to have held discussions with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as the social media giant invested $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in Reliance Jio.

Reacting to the development, Mukesh Ambani had said that he was ‘humbled by the opportunity to welcome Facebook as our long-term partner in continuing to grow and transform the digital ecosystem of India for the benefit of all Indians.’