“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course”: Jasprit Bumrah ties knot with Sanjana Ganesan; congratulations pour in for newly-wed couple

India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has taken to social media to announce that he had entered the wedlock with Sanjan Ganesan, TV presenter with Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders. Bumrah shared a couple of photos of his wedding function as he wrote, “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”

The fast bowler, who represents Mukesh Ambani-owned IPL team Mumbai Indians, wrote, “Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana.”

Sanjana too posted the identical note on her Instagram page. Congratulations poured in for the newly-wed couple as Yuzvendra Chanal wrote, “Congratulations to both of you.” His Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya wrote, “Congratulations Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan. Wishing you a healthy and happy married life.” A note by the Indian cricket board read, “Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.”

Sanjana, who had previously worked with Star Sports, has been associated with Kolkata Knight Riders as a TV presenter. A former model, Sanjana hosted Match Point and Cheeky Singles during the Cricket World Cup 2019. She took part in the Femina Miss India Pune competition and made to the final. Her Instagram page describes her as ‘TV Presenter for @StarSportsIndia • Digital Host • That Miss India Girl • Nerd • Perpetual Child.’