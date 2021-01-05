“Lot of people are jealous of my ability to debate on almost any topic”: Twitterati can’t stop laughing on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘delusional’ claim

Kangana Ranaut is not new to courting controversy. Known for her support for the hardcore Hindutva ideology, Kangana is often seen busy trolling famous celebrities on Twitter if she is not making obnoxious remarks targeting a community. On Tuesday, the controversial actor took to Twitter to declare herself as an intelligent person who was capable of debating on ‘almost any topic.’ As expected, Twitterati could not stop their laughter with many declaring her delusional.

Kangana had wrotten in her tweet, “Lot of people are jealous of my ability to debate on almost any topic how I peel psychological layers of my opponents and penetrate like X ray in to any subject. Don’t be jealous or angry try and sharpen your intellect and really truly invest yourself in your surroundings.”

No sooner did she post her tweet, Kangana became a butt of jokes on the microblogging site. This is how they reacted;

Kangana was right. 99% of Bollywood consumes drugs. pic.twitter.com/jIk0mPvzg9 — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) January 5, 2021

Kangana Ranaut will debate on any topic at any time but only front of Twitter TL . pic.twitter.com/BsLH0qXn6Y — आक थु Newz (@Aak__Thu) January 5, 2021

There are two people I know who can debate on any topic. One is Kangana Ranaut and the other is my 6 years old nephew. — ਪੰਜਾਬੀ PЯΞ💤 🏹 🚜 (@PrezzVerde) January 5, 2021

Kangana was recently engaged in another controversy after she targeted actor Diljit Dosanjh for holidaying abroad after allegedly inciting farmers to stage protests against the government.