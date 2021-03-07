Long before Shahid Afridi confirmed daughter’s alliance with Shaheen Afridi, Pakistani fast bowler’s predicament in PSL match had given all away

The internet has exploded in excitement after former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi announced his daughter Aqsa Afridi’s engagement with Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. But it didn’t take long for cricket fans to dig out a video from a recent Pakistani Premier League match where Shaheen was seen confused after bowling his to-be father-in-law out with his quick delivery.

Taking to Twitter Shahid wrote, “Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too.” The former Pakistani all-rounder said that his ‘prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field.’

Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 7, 2021

Shaheen wasted no time to respond to his future father-in-law’s tweet as he wrote, ‘Alhumdulillah. Thanks Lala for your prayers. May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone. You are the pride of entire nation.”

Alhumdulillah. Thanks Lala for your prayers. May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone. You are the pride of entire nation. https://t.co/xfQYnb0ONZ — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 7, 2021

Both Shaheen and Afridi were seen representing two rival teams in the Pakistan Super League recently until the competition had to be called off following the discovery of several COVID-19 cases. In one video, Shaheen was seen dislodging his prospective father-in-law’s stumps with a speeding delivery before he was hit for a huge six by the veteran Pakistani cricketer. However, Shaheen’s reaction after bowling Afridi out had left him in a state of confusion as he found himself in a predicament. Profusely shaking his head, Shaheen had refused to celebrate his wicket, prompting his teammates to come and pull his leg.

The video shows that both families had reached an agreement long before Afridi made the formal announcement. Afridi’s four daughters are named Aqsa, Ansha, Asmara.