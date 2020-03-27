Lockdown Life: Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show discovers ‘madly in love’ photos days after being stunned by revelation on Kareena Kapoor Khan

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma recently gave us a glimpse into her quarantined life after the shooting for the Sony TV’s popular comedy show helmed by Kapil Sharma was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Days later, Archana revealed how the nationwide lockdown had prompted her to dig out some of her prized photos from the past. Terming them ‘old is gold,’ Archana shared three photos with her husband Parmeet Sethi from the time when they were ‘madly in love.’ This was just days after Rohit Shetty left her stunned by revealing a secret about Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sharing her first photo with Parmeet, Archana wrote, “Day 2 of #lockdown cleaned out the attic and discovered old (is gold) pictures of @iamparmeetsethi and #me, young and madly in love❤ #oldmemories #newyorkdiaries #travelphotography @newyork #rockefellercenter.”

In the photo, Archana was clad in a black dress and tights while Parmeet wore a blue blazer and brown trousers as they posed for the camera, standing next to the famous Rockefeller Center in New York. Rockefeller Center is a large complex consisting of 19 commercial buildings covering 22 acres (89,000 m2) between 48th Street and 51st Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The 14 original Art Deco buildings, commissioned by the Rockefeller family, span the area between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue, split by a large sunken square and a private street called Rockefeller Plaza. Later additions include 75 Rockefeller Plaza across 51st Street at the north end of Rockefeller Plaza, and four International Style buildings located on the west side of Sixth Avenue.

She shared another photo with her husband with both dressed in the same outfits.

Archana’s third throwback photo with her husband was taken in London as she wrote, “Day 2 of #lockdown cleaned out the attic and discovered old (is gold) London street shopping pictures of @iamparmeetsethi and #me, young and madly in love❤ #oldmemories #londondiaries #travelphotography #streetshopping #ilovelondon.” In the photo, she was seen on the streets of London in a brown jacket with beige trousers, while as Parmeet is wearing blue trousers and a pair of blue jeans.

Veteran Bollywood actress Archana Puran Singh has become hugely popular particularly after she replaced former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu as the judge of The Kapil Sharma Show. Her off-the-cuff videos have become a rage on Instagram with many finding them funnier than even the comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. Archana, who recently revealed how The Kapil Sharma Show had cancelled all its shoots due to the coronavirus outbreak in India, has revealed that she had gone into self-isolation to keep herself away from the menace of the virus. Her latest videos posted from her house in Mumbai’s Madh Island have given her fans an idea about the extent of madness caused by the self-isolation. This is just days after Rohit Shetty left her stunned by a revelation on Kareena Kapoor Khan.

