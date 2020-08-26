LIVE UPDATES: Sushant Singh Rajput was poisoned: BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP adds sensational twist with to Bollywood actor’s unnatural death

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has added a fresh twist to the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput by alleging that the 34-year-old actor from Bihar was poisoned. Swamy also asked the investigating authorities to grill the late actor’s friend Sandip Singh for his alleged visit to Dubai before Sushant’s death.

Swamy tweeted, “Now the diabolical mentality of the killers and their reach is being slowly revealed: autopsy was deliberately forcibly delayed so that the poisons in SSR’s stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids in the stomach . Time to nail those who are responsible.”

His subsequent tweet read, “Suspect Sandip Singh should be queried as to how many times he has been to Dubai and why?”

Meanwhile, news agency IANS reported that Sushant’s family had refuted Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani’s claims that the late actor’s family members had asked for the hanging body to be brought down. IANS quoted a ‘very close family member’ of the late actor as saying, “Whatever Pithani’s statement that is coming out in media reports that the body of Sushant was brought down on the request of family members is a lie.”

A special team of the CBI is currently probing Sushant’s death after his family accused the late actor’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of foul play and transferring Rs 15 crore from his account.

