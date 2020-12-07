LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court refuses to quash FIRs against Amish Devgan; Mukesh Ambani-owned TV anchor, ridiculed as poor man’s Arnab Goswami, insulted Khwaja Ghareeb Nawaz

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to quash FIRs filed against Amish Devgan, TV anchor working for Mukesh Ambani-owned TV channel. Often mocked as poor man’s Arnab Goswami, Devgan has sought the quashing of multiple FIRs filed against him in connection with his remarks against Sufi Saint Moinuddin Chishti or Khwaja Ghareeb Nawaz of Ajmer Sharif.

Multiple FIRs were filed against Devgan after he sensationally called Muslim saint Khwaja Ghareeb Nawaz of Ajmer Sharif a ‘robber’ and ‘invader’ in one of his TV shows.

Devgan’s lawyer Sidharth Luthra had told the court that his client apologised for the ‘slip of the tongue.’ Advocate Rizwan Merchant had said that Devgan had used the word ‘Lootera Chishti’ not once but thrice on his show.

While anchoring his controversial TV show, Devgan was seen disparagingly calling the 12th-century Hazrat Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz of Ajmer Sharif an ‘invader’ and ‘robber.’ “Invader Chishti came, invader Chishti came..Robber Chishti came and the conversion started,” he had yelled during his TV show.

Faced with public outrage, Devgan had issued an apology in the wake of widespread condemnation and threats of criminal action against him. In his apology, the controversial anchor wrote, “In 1 of my debates,I inadvertently referred to ‘Khilji’ as Chishti. I sincerely apologise for this grave error and the anguish it may hv caused to followers of the Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, whom I revere. I have in the past sought blessings at his dargah.I regret this error.”

LIVE UPDATES on this and other big stories of the day will appear below:

18:35 PM: We appeal to farmers to not force anyone to observe ‘Bharat bandh, farmer leaders say. (PTI)

17:38 PM: Our protest is not limited to Punjab. Even leaders from across the globe, like Trudeau from Canada, are supporting us. Ours is a peaceful protest: Farmer leader Nirbhay Singh Dhudike at Singhu border. (ANI)

16:41 PM: Former Bihar deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha. (PTI)

15:52 PM: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says farmers’ call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday is apolitical and people should willingly take part in it. (PTI)

15:31 PM: Delhi Police stop sportspersons who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to return their awards to the President in protest against the new farm laws. Wrestler Kartar Singh says, “30 sportspersons from Punjab and some others want to return their award”. (ANI)

14:37 PM: No matter how much work we do, our policies are always labelled bad. Rafale scam wasn’t bad, PM CARES fund which does not divulge its details isn’t bad for them (BJP) but they want an account of Amphan cyclone damage here: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Pashchim Midnapore. (ANI)

13:55 PM: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav detained by UP cops, bundled into police van after he sits on dharna against farm bills. (PTI)

13:16 PM: Five people were apprehended following an encounter in Delhi today morning. Two of them are from Punjab, three from Kashmir. Their arrest shows how ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir: DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha. (ANI)

12:31 PM: A doctor & a fashion designer from Ludhiana -Dr Harkanwal Sinkhon & Sandeep Grewal- join farmers’ protest at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border). Sandeep says, “We’re all linked to farmers family. Centre must listen. It was never a political agenda but always about farmers’ rights.” (ANI)

11:48 AM: SC refuses to quash FIRs against news anchor Amish Devgan for his alleged defamatory comment against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. (PTI)

10:56 AM: Active COVID-19 cases falls below 4 lakh to 3,96,729, while 91,39,901 people have recovered so far: Union Health Ministry. (PTI)

09:47 AM: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking police force near Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru last night. Congress MLC Naseer Ahmad’s son Fayaz is also involved in the attack and is currently on the run: CK Baba, DCP (North East), Bengaluru, Karnataka. (ANI)

08:42 AM: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singhu Border (Haryana-Delhi border) today where farmers’ protest, against Centre’s #FarmLaws, entered 12th day. Other ministers of Delhi Govt to also accompany the CM. They’ll inspect arrangements made by the UT Govt for farmers at the spot. (ANI)

07:01 AM: 101 PSUs give Rs 155 crore from their staff salaries to PM fund, reports Indian Express