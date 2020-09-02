The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is expected to grill senior executives of Facebook today. This was days after American publications namely the Wall Street Journal and TIME magazine sensationally revealed the dirty nexus of top executives working for Facebook and WhatsApp with the BJP. Facing the heat are two senior lobbyists, Ankhi Das and Shivnath Thukral. Both of the are accused of turning a blind eye to the hate speech of BJP leaders. Das has also faced allegations of compromising the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in collusion with the BJP.

Soon after the Wall Street Journal first reported on the dirty nexus between Das and the BJP, Tharoor had revealed his intention to hear from Facebook executives on their brazen biases in favour the ruling party of India.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has written to Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg expressing his displeasure on internal leaks from the social media giant’s India team to a foreign publication. The minister’s extraordinary angst over a social media company’s leaks came a day after the Wall Street Journal revealed more biases of Facebook’s public policy director, Ankhi Das, in favour of the BJP. Interestingly, the second report by the WSJ was based on Das’s posts made on internal communication system of Facebook

