LIVE UPDATES: #ShameOnZeeNews trends after Subhash Chandra-owned channel runs ‘unseen video’ of Sushant Singh Rajput

Netizens have reacted angrily after Subhash Chandra-owned Zee News broadcast a video of Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly having consumed drugs. While broadcasting the video, Zee News claimed that it was shot in February 2020, four months before his dead body was found from his flat in Mumbai. No sooner did Zee News broadcast the video, Twitterati trended hashtag #ShameOnZeeNews to lodge their protest.

A report by Zee News on the video said, “The video was filmed in February 2020, a few months before the actor’s death and we can clearly see the physical as well as the mental condition Sushant seems to be in.”

It added, “After viewing the clip, which also happens to be his first private video, it apparently seems like Sushant Singh Rajput has consumed drugs and doesn’t seem to be in his senses according to his behaviour in the said video.”

This is how Twitterati reacted;

To @ZeeNews & Rhea’s Paid PR,

You need to be extra Sharp to match intelligence of SSR But your whole Bollywood & your Paid Media are Illiterates FYI: Get knowledge of Binary Calculations 1+1=0

1 game lost & 1 game win =0

So he said 0

WITCH#ShameOnZeeNews#SushantUnseenVideo pic.twitter.com/pZHMvLCJzn — Justice For Sushant (@delineation_s) September 8, 2020

Thank you @sudhirchaudhary you taught me that anything can be sold.

For how much you sold you channel you give clean chit to Rhea?

Thank you so much for telling me iss desh mai Imaan toh kaaudiyo k bhav bikk jata h. #ShameOnSudhirChaudhary#ShameOnZeeNews pic.twitter.com/MA5fFn0Ecj — Richa Dubey (@Ri_Duu) September 8, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput was reading Loaded book and #zeenews showing he was not behaving normal ..how can person who consumed drug can able to consentrate on reading any book ..kuchh bhi matlab nikal do bcz he is not alive #SushantunseenVideo pic.twitter.com/gdqoqUMnMq — Ankit Prajapati (@ankitnit) September 8, 2020

The development took place on the day Rhea Chakraborty was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

