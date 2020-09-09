LIVE UPDATES: #ShameOnZeeNews trends after Subhash Chandra-owned channel runs ‘unseen video’ of Sushant Singh Rajput

JKR Staff
Netizens have reacted angrily after Subhash Chandra-owned Zee News broadcast a video of Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly having consumed drugs. While broadcasting the video, Zee News claimed that it was shot in February 2020, four months before his dead body was found from his flat in Mumbai. No sooner did Zee News broadcast the video, Twitterati trended hashtag #ShameOnZeeNews to lodge their protest.

A report by Zee News on the video said, “The video was filmed in February 2020, a few months before the actor’s death and we can clearly see the physical as well as the mental condition Sushant seems to be in.”

It added, “After viewing the clip, which also happens to be his first private video, it apparently seems like Sushant Singh Rajput has consumed drugs and doesn’t seem to be in his senses according to his behaviour in the said video.”

This is how Twitterati reacted;

The development took place on the day Rhea Chakraborty was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

LIVE UPDATES on this story and other big news items of the day will appear below:

