LIVE UPDATES: Rhea Chakraborty’s father issues extraordinary statement on son’s arrest; Twitterati react on reports of India surpassing Brazil in COVID-19 cases

Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s father Lt Col (retd) Indrajit Chakraborty has issued an extraordinary statement after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested his son Showik in relation to drug racket.

The statement by Rhea’s father read, “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind.”

The NCB had arrested Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager, Samuel Miranda, on Friday. The NCB has also summoned Rhea to appear before it on Sunday.

In other news, netizens have reacted angrily after reports claimed that India had surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-hit country by COVID-19 pandemic in the world.

LIVE UPDATES on these and other big stories will appear below: