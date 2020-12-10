“Our endeavor is not to see who is the litigant and fix dates accordingly,” Bombay High Court’s observation in Arnab Goswami’s plea days after Supreme Court faces allegations of special treatment

The Bombay High Court on Thursday began its hearing on the petition filed by Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami against the Mumbai police FIR in the TRP Scam Case. However, the Bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik made interesting observations right in the beginning of the hearing as Goswami’s lawyer Abad Ponda requested for a virtual hearing. Justice Shinde, according to Livelaw, said, “Our endeavor is not to see who is the litigant and fix dates accordingly.” His observations came days after the Supreme Court faced allegations of special treatment for Goswami in the abetment to suicide case.

Requesting for a virtual hearing, Ponda said, “I would have loved to argue today but Mr. Harish Salve is anxious to see your lordships.”

Justice Shinde, said, “Our endeavor is not to see who is the litigant and fix dates accordingly. That is why we do not have a ‘high on board’ or ‘end of board’ matters – all cases are the same.”

Justice Shinde added, “We assure all advocates we will hear them till they are exhausted(with arguments).” This left everyone in splits.

Justice Shinde said that the matter will now be listed for hearing on 16 December.

Supreme Court Bar Association President and senior lawyer, Dushyant Dave, had last month raised serious questions on India’s top court’s integrity on extending preferential treatment to Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami. In a hard-hitting letter to the Supreme Court Registry, Dave had asked if the special treatment meted out to Goswami was at the behest of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

The Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee had later granted bail to Goswami in the abetment to suicide case.