LIVE UPDATES: Mumbai Indians to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings opening IPL’s opening encounter in Abu Dhabi today

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in this year’s opening encounter of the IPL in Abu Dhabi later today. The match will start at 7.30 PM IST. This year’s IPL was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the venue being shifted from India to the UAE.

Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The IPL action will shift to Sharjah on Tuesday, 22 September where Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.

There will be 10 doubleheaders with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST and 2:00PM UAE time. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST and 6:00PM UAE time. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

Venues for the playoffs and the Dream11 IPL 2020 final will be announced later.

