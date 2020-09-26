LIVE UPDATES: Karan Johar threatens to initiate legal action against media houses for ‘baseless attack’ against filmmaker

Filmmaker Karan Johar has threatened to initiate action against those media houses that had launched a ‘baseless attack’ against him by dragging his name to the ongoing drug racket case in Bollywood.

In a long statement, Karan wrote, “Several media/news channels have been airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my ‘aides’/’close aides’. I would like to place on record that I do not know these individuals personally and neither of these two individuals are ‘aides’ or ‘close aides’.”

He said that he will be forced to protect his rights against ‘this baseless attack’ on him if the ‘members of the media’ did not exercise restraint in their coverage against him. “In the past few days, the media has resorted to distasteful, distorted and false allegations. I hope the members of the media would exercise restraint else I will be left with no option but to legally protect my rights against this baseless attack on me,” Johar added.

According to some media reports, two employees from Dharma Productions namely Anubhav Chopra and Kshitij Ravi Prasad have been summoned for their involvement in the drug racket case. Karan said that Chopra was not an employee at his company Dharma Productions though ‘he had worked on two projects with the company in an independent capacity between 2011 and 2013.’

As for Kshitij Ravi Prasad, Karan added, he joined Dharmatic Entertainment, a company linked to Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise, he said.

“Neither l, nor Dharma Productions can be made responsible for what people do in their personal lives. These allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions,” Karan continued.

Karan said that neither did he consume drugs nor he promoted it.

LIVE UPDATES on day’s big stories will appear below:

06:47 AM: Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah is in Dubai for IPL match. Congrats on IPL’s success. RSS gives different training to different children. BJP leaders in suit boot and in foreign countries, while ordinary people’s children are used to spread hate with swords and pistols: Digvijay Singh of Congress.