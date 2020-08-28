In a surprising development, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has resigned due to health reasons. The 65-year-old leader said that he did not want his illness to get in the way of decision making, and apologised to the Japanese people for failing to complete his term in office, reported BBC.

Abe, who became Japan’s longest-serving prime minister last year, has been suffering from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease. He, however, said that his condition worsened alarmingly recently.

Abe will remain in his post until his successor is found.

In other news Rhea Chakraborty has faced more CBI grilling a day after her TV interviews triggered a huge controversy. She reached Mumbai’s DRDO guesthouse at around 11 AM on Friday. The CBI team is stationed in the guest house. According to media reports, the federal probe agency is also grilling several unnamed individuals in connection with the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

LIVE UPDATES on today’s big stories will appear below:

18:24 PM: Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir: Police. (PTI)

18:03 PM: Body of BJP-affiliated panch, who was reported missing 10 days ago from Srinagar city, recovered from Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district: Official. (PTI)

17:39 PM: Listen to voices of students, act according to their wishes: Congress president Sonia Gandhi to govt on issue of conducting #NEET and #JEE. (PTI)

16:53 PM: On the call given by the All India Congress Committee, #RajasthanCongress workers staged a sit-in at the Malviya National Institute of Technology in Jaipur on Friday, demanding postponement of #JEENEETexams in the country in the wake of the #COVID19 #pandemic. (IANS)

16:08 PM: The Centre is risking the lives of the students by being adamant on holding of JEE/NEET exams : Mamata Banerjee at a virtual rally of TMC student wing. (PTI)

15:00 PM: “I made a judgement I should not continue my job as a prime minister. I would like to sincerely apologise to the people of Japan for leaving my post with one year left in my term of office, and amid the coronavirus woes, while various policies are still in the process of being implemented: Shinzo Abe