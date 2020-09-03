LIVE UPDATES: Indian government bans 118 new Chinese apps including PUBG; Old interview of Adhyayan Summan claiming Kangana Ranaut asked him to have cocaine goes viral

The Indian government has banned 118 new Chinese apps including PUBG while an old interview of Adhyayan Summan claiming Kangana Ranaut asked him to have cocaine has gone viral. Two reasons cited behind the ban were data privacy concerns and a threat to national security.

The government said in a statement, “The Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.”

The government had earlier banned 104 Chinese apps including TikTok in two stages. The latest announcement came amidst fresh tensions with China in eastern Ladakh.

In other news, an old interview of Adhyayan Summan alleging that Kangana Ranaut had asked him to take cocaine has gone viral on social media. In that interview, Adhyayan had said that although he never saw Kangana take cocaine, but he had heard about the Queen actress taking the banned substance regularly.

“Kangana Ranaut asked me to have cocaine. I said no”: @AdhyayanSsumanhttps://t.co/f577cRLta7 — BollyHungama (@Bollyhungama) May 5, 2016

This was after Kangana tweeted challenging Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal to ‘give their blood samples’ for the drug test. She had tweeted, “There are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples.”

I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia 🙏 https://t.co/L9A7AeVqFr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020

