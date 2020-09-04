LIVE UPDATES: India-China border issue must be resolved through talks, says EAM S Jaishankar; Narcotics Control Bureau searches Rhea Chakraborty’s house

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the India-China border row must be resolved through talks. Jaishankar’s comments came amidst reports of Chinese troops once again attempting to occupy Indian territory in eastern Ladakh.

“Our position there (in Ladakh) has been very clear – we have agreements and understandings with China. The agreements and understandings must be scrupulously observed by both parties,” Jaishankar was quoted by news agency PTI.

In other news, a special team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrived at Rhea Chakraborty’s residence in Mumbai to carry out searches in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. This was after the NCB arrested alleged drug dealer Zaid Vilatra, who was believed to be associated with Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik.

According to reports, Vilatra allegedly supplied drugs to Showik.

LIVE UPDATES on these and other big stories will appear below:

09:57 AM: NCB searches premises of Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda in connection with narcotics probe linked to Sushant Rajput’s case:officials. (PTI)

09:19 AM: Army officer injured in encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. (PTI)

07:31 AM: A search by Central Crime Branch (CCB) is underway at the residence of Kannada actress Ragini in Bengaluru, in connection with a drug case. (ANI)

07:01 AM: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Army officer injured in encounter with militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir (PTI)