The Supreme Court has adjourned its hearing on the Arnab Goswami vs Maharashtra Legislative Assembly case by two weeks. The Republic TV founder has challenged the breach of privilege notice sent to him by the Maharashtra Assembly. In its earlier hearing, the top court had issued a contempt notice against Vilas Athawale, Assistant Secretary, Maharashtra Vidhan Mandal Sachivalaya, for allegedly intimidating Goswami.

Taking strong objection, Chief Justice SA Bobde had said that the purpose behind intimidating Goswami was to deter him from moving the Supreme Court. This, according to the Bar and Bench website, was after Goswami’s lawyer had highlighted how Athawale had written to Goswami 13 October allegedly berating Goswami for producing before the Supreme Court, the minutes of proceedings sent to him by the Speaker and Privileges Committee of the Maharashtra assembly.

In another development, the Bombay High Court today will pronounce its verdict in actor Kangana Ranaut’s petition challenging the demolition of her bungalow-cum-office in Mumbai by the city’s civic body on 26 November. According to the LiveLaw website, the Division bench of SJ Kathawalla and Justice RI Chagla had reserved its order on 5 October after it stayed the further demolition by the BMC.

23:30 PM: Prominent Shia cleric and All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq has died at the age of 83 in Lucknow, says his son (PTI)

18:18 PM: #COVID19 Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine has efficacy of over 95 per cent: CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev. (PTI)

18:09 PM: #Pakistan Prime Minister #ImranKhan will address the nation after chairing the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Tuesday where he aims to take the nation into confidence over the government’s latest #coronavirus measures. (IANS)

17:19 PM: Union Ministry of Electronics and IT blocks access to 43 mobile apps saying these apps are engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order. (Live Law)

16:41 PM: Raosaheb Patil Danve has been an MP and politician for years but I didn’t know of this quality of his. In politics, he was never known as a ‘jyotishi’ but now I know that he has this talent too: NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (ANI)

15:20 PM: The opposition Grand Alliance (#mahagathbandhan) in Bihar on Tuesday fielded five-time Rashtriya Janata Dal (#RJD) MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhury as its candidate for the post of Assembly Speaker. The election for the Speaker’s post is due on Wednesday. (IANS)

14:31 PM: Bhubaneswar: Woman attempts self-immolation outside #Odisha Assembly. Police took her to a hospital. The woman & her husband say police didn’t take action over the alleged rape & killing of their 5-year-old daughter in July. (ANI)

13:57 PM: Deval Sahay, mentor of cricket icon #MahendraSinghDhoni and who is credited with preparing first turf pitches in #Ranchi, passed away due to multi-organ failure in the early hours of Tuesday in a hospital in the Jharkhand capital. (IANS)

13:28 PM: Supreme Court Bench headed by CJI SA Bobde considers the question of whether notice should be issued to Speaker or not, in plea filed by #ArnabGowswami against breach of privilege notice by Maharashtra Assembly! Matter will be listed after two weeks. (Live aw)

12:45 PM: SC rejects sacked BSF jawan’s plea against rejection of his nomination to contest 2019 LS polls against PM Modi from Varanasi. (PTI)

12:03 PM: Kejriwal seeks reservation of additional 1,000 ICU beds in central govt hospitals in Delhi till third wave of COVID lasts in city: Sources. (PTI)

11:18 AM: ED raids premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra in money-laundering case: Officials. (PTI)

10:33 AM: Single day rise of 37,975 new COVID-19 cases, 480 fatalities pushes India’s virus caseload to 91,77,840, death toll to 1,34,218: Govt. (PTI)

09:41 AM: Chhattisgarh: A minor girl was gang-raped in Kawardha on 22nd November. Police say, “A case has been registered. We are investigating the matter.” (ANI)