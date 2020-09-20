LIVE UPDATES: Actor and dance reality show contestant arrested in drug racket case

Police in Karnataka say they have arrested actor and dance reality contestant, Kishore Aman Shetty, for allegedly trying to sell banned substance MDMA, popularly known as Ecstasy. The Mangalore Police said that they had also arrested two other persons in the same case.

“.. After securing them, we got to know that one of them had acted in a Bollywood movie and is a choreographer dancer. His name is Kishore Aman Shetty, and the other person is Aqueel Nousheel. Both of them were caught while on a motorcycle,” Mangalore Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar was quoted by news agency PTI.

The arrest of Shetty came days after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru on Friday formally arrested the Kannada actress, Ragini Dwivedi, along with two other persons.

As well as being a participant in the dance reality show Dance India Dance, Shetty also acted Bollywood film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.

Elsewhere, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police have also arrested two foreign nationals who were allegedly involved in drug peddling and seized 134 Ecstasy pills (MDMA) and 25 LSD strips worth Rs. 10 lakh from them in the city.

LIVE UPDATES on today’s big stories will appear below:

09:27 AM: Former PM and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

08:56 AM: Contentious Farm Bills are likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha later today. The NDA is likely to secure the desired numbers in favour of the three Bills despite opposition from ally Akali Dal. Farmers in UP, Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against these Bills. Last week, Akali Dal MP and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the Centre’s Narendra Modi government in protest against what she said were anti-farmer ordinances and legislation.

08:50 AM: PM Narendra Modi to meet chief ministers from seven states on 23 September as COVID-19 cases rise alarmingly.