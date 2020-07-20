“Lie is a lie”: Bollywood war gets ugly with Alia Bhatt’s brutal attack on Kangana Ranaut; Queen actor calls her foreigner, lashes out at Raazi star for ‘killing’ Sushant Singh Rajput on Koffee With Karan

The Bollywood war hjas turned uglier with Alia Bhatt launching a brutal counter attack on Kangana Ranaut after the Queen actor calls her foreigner. In an interview with Arnab Goswami of Republic TV, Kangana had lashed out at the Raazi actress for ‘killing’ Sushant Singh Rajput on Koffee With Karan. Alia has updated her Instagram status to seemingly term Kangana’s utterances a ‘lie.’ This came hours after Kangana reacted to Sushant Singh’s Rajput’s tragic death and called Alia and three Khans of Bollywood ‘foreigners.’ Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are usually referred to as the three Khans of the Hindi film industry. In the same interview, she also lashed out at Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and Javed Akhtar.

Without naming Kangana, Alia wrote on Instagram, “The truth is the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it.”

Kangana, in her interview with Goswami, had sensationally declared Alia and Khans of Bollywood ‘foreigners’ adding that Indian fans suffered from the Stockholm syndrome. She had said, “These are the fans, who’ve always and always hailed foreign actresses. They don’t like their colour, they don’t their language whether it is Alia (Bhatt), it’s Katrina (Kaif), Jacqueline (Fernandez) or whether it’s been Khans dominating for decades and decades on end. Fans are not my hope, let me tell you that. I am not doing it for fans…I know this country. This country has Stockholm syndrome. They like foreign people. They love it. I can’t change that and I have no intention of changing that. But I can go to sleep with peaceful mind that I did not bend.”

Kangana had also slammed Alia for choosing to ‘kill’ Sushant during one of her appearances on Koffee With Karan. The Queen actor said, “When Alia is saying he should be killed, he(Sushant) must be thinking, ‘nobody said anything?’. People saw that episode and it had huge TRPs. Sushant never made it to the list of (good) actors. Only time he made it to a list was when one person had to be killed. If (Karan) puts Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor or Varun, he can’t kill any of them because all of them are his chamchas. So he will put Sushant Singh Rajput because he doesn’t know chamchagiri.”

In a viral of Koffee With Karan, Alia was seen saying, “Marry Ranbir (Kapoor), kill Sushant (Singh Rajput) and hook up with Ranveer (Singh).” However, reacting to Sushant’s death, Alia had tweeted, “I’m in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I’m totally devastated. You’ve left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant’s family, loved ones, and his fans.”

More than one million followers had unfollowed Alia immediately after the 34-year-old actor’s death.