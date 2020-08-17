Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies, he was 90

Tributes have poured in after legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away of cardiac arrest in the US. He was 90.

Reacting to his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.”

Condoling his death, President Ram Nath Kovind wrote, “Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs.”

Born in Haryana, Pandit Jasraj was the recipient of many awards including Padma Shri, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma Bhushan and Padma Visbhushan.