Last chance to register for KBC 12: Host Amitabh Bachchan asks 9th question, hopefuls not grilled on daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai

KBC host and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Friday announced that contestants hoping to occupy the hot seat of the new edition of Sony TV quiz show had the last chance to realise their dreams as he asked the last question as part of ongoing registration campaign. While asking the question, Bachchan said, “This is the last chance for you all because I am now going to ask you the last question.” Hopefuls can download Sony Liv app to answer the last question to secure a place in the quiz show. However, unlike plenty of references to his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, the ongoing registration process has not seen any questions about the Bollywood star’s family members.

Anyone hoping to make it to the hot seat will have to answer the following question correctly before 9 PM on 4 July (today). The question is, “Which of these countries shares its borders with five states of India?” The options available to them are Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.

The correct answer is Nepal, which shares its border with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim.

This is your last chance to register for #KBC12. Here is the ninth question which is open exclusively for #SonyLIV users to answer till 4th July 9 PM.@SrBachchan @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/Y8QHY4gkHb — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 3, 2020

Bachchan had announced on 21 June the beginning of the registration process for the new edition of the quiz show. The next edition of KBC will be challenging for its makers given that Mumbai, where the show is recorded, has become the worst-hit Indian city by the COVID-19 pandemic with close to 5,000 deaths. The makers will also have to ensure an adequate social distancing for audience members featuring in the show.

Last year, the KBC had trended on the internet frequently because of plenty of references to Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan. In one episode, Bachchan had declared Kangana Ranaut as the number one Bollywood actress.

The makers of the show have yet to reveal its new format and plans to comply with COVID-19 norms.