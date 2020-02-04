Kunal Kemmu’s claim on Siddharth Shukla and Arti Singh leaves Twitterati incensed as Asim Riaz breaks Siddharth Shukla’s ‘skull’

The star cast of Malang entered the Bigg Boss house on Monday to promote their upcoming film. While all four stars namely Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor had plenty of fun on the show, one particular comment about Siddharth Shukla and Arti Singh by Taimur Ali Khan’s uncle has left Twitterati incensed. Asim Riaz’s fans have exploded in anger to a comment made by Kunal Kemmu claiming that Siddharth Shukla and Arti Singh were trending on social media.

No sooner did Colors TV broadcast the segment of Kunal making a wild claim about the soaring popularity of Siddharth Shukla and Arti Singh, Twitterati began to troll the Malang actor.

Khemu ne kabhi show to dekha nahi…

Vo to kaan me jesa bolte gye vo bolta raha..bechare ka bahar fool ban gya 😂#BB13 vale matlab kush bhi..😂#AsimFandomHits15M — Amarta💕Main bhi Asim Ki Girlfriend 💕 (@AmrtaDigvijay) February 3, 2020

While Siddharth Shukla has indeed become a popular contender to win the Bigg Boss show, Arti has been one of the weakest contestants of the reality show. Siddharth, along with Asim Riaz, is being tipped to lift the Bigg Boss trophy this year.

While inside the house, Kunal played a game with Bigg Boss contestants. Billed as Skull Ho Na Ho, contestants were asked to break the skull of a rival contestant. Asim broke the skull of Siddharth, who felt Paras was the biggest threat to him prompting him to break the skull of his friend.

Rashmi broke Asim Riaz’s skull stating that the latter had emerged as a very strong contender in the show.

Malang is set to release on 7 February.