Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show tells Archana Puran Singh about undergoing huge physical transformation with Kapil Sharma; prays that Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda don’t lose weight

Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show has revealed how he had undergone a huge transformation by losing weight with Kapil Sharma during the lockdown. He also told his co-star Archana Puran Singh that he prayed that Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh do not lose weight. Krushna also earned rare public applause from his co-star Archana Puran Singh for his ‘mind-blowing’ act in the first episode of the Sony TV show, to be broadcast after the COVID-19 lockdown. Not only did Archana publicly applaud the famous comedian-actor’s performance on the show, but she also captured her conversation in a video before sharing it on Instagram. Unaffected by Archana’s praise, Krushna decided to pull his co-star’s leg by taking a dig at her laughter.

In the latest video shared by Archana, the veteran actress was heard saying to Krushna, “Krushna, your act today was mind-blowing. You did a fantastic job.”

Krushna, in his own inimitable style, replied, “It’s not mind-blowing unless your laughter comes in. Nothing in the world can be called mind-blowing without your laughter.”

Archana said that she was forced to laugh and give him a standing ovation because Krushna was indeed ‘mind-blowing.’ Krushna assured his fans that the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was bound to provide huge entertainment to them. “It’s going to be fun. We are back with a bang,” he announced.

Krushna also revealed how he along with Kapil Sharma had worked hard to lose weight during the lockdown. He revealed, “Kapil has also lost weight. I have also weight.” He, however, said that Kiku Sharda mustn’t lose weight or else ‘achcha nahi hoga (It wouldn’t be good news).”

He continued, “Bharti (Singh) and Kiku must not be slim. Only Kapil and I should become slim. We should become fit. We are back actually. We will have to maintain that.”

The first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is scheduled to be broadcast this weekend after a gap of more than four months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Actor Sonu Sood is expected to be the first guest of the show.