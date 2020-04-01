Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show reveals 32 years old photo as child actor with Govinda days after being caught ‘working’ as Archana Puran Singh’s dress man

Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show has revealed how he worked as a child actor 32 years ago with uncle Govinda. His revelation came days after being caught ‘working’ as Archana Puran Singh’s dress man. The film in question was Hatya featuring Govinda and Anupam Kher among others.

Krushna said that while he did not act in the film, he was asked to pose with his uncle for the poster since the child artist featuring Hatya wasn’t available for the photoshoot. In the photo, Krushna can be seen posing for the camera while holding the leg of his uncle.

Sharing the adorable throwback photo, Krushna wrote, “Got this pic today. Guys do u know the baby holding the leg in this pic is me 😋I was not in the film but the child actor didn’t hv the date so photo shoot was done by me 😋my first work.”

His post elicited plenty of comments from his fans. One wrote, “You were born star Sir🔥❤️.” “🔥🔥😍😍 legendery govinda sir and you 😍😍,” commented another fan.

Krushna has become a key part of The Kapil Sharma Show with fans loving his character of Sapna, the beauty parlour woman. A video of Krushna being caught working as the ‘dress man’ of his co-star Archana Puran Singh had recently gone viral. This was after Archana posted a video of her conversation with Krushna inside her vanity van.

Days later, Krushna had left Archana red-faced by cracking a crude joke at her expense in the presence of Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. Shifting his attention to Archana, Krushna had said that there was a time when Rohit Shetty and the former judged a laughter show where he performed along with Kapil Sharma. He added, “It’s been so many years. You (Rohit) have become such a big director. We have become such a big performer. She (Archana) is still judging the show.”

His joke had caused laughter riot on the show but, as expected, Archana took the joke in her strike. The shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show has stopped due to the countrywide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 30 lives in India.

