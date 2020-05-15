Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show makes confession days after teasing Bharti Singh with ‘breaking news’ on quarantine; Archana Puran Singh absent from group photo

Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show has taken to social media to publicly admit that he was missing his co-stars from the Sony TV comedy show, which has been off-air for over two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. His confession came just days after he teased his co-star Bharti Singh with a ‘breaking news’ that the laughter queen and ‘her gang’ were in ‘Essel World in quarantine.’

Krushna shared a photo of himself with Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Shumona Chakraborty, Kiku Sharda and Rajeev Thakur and wrote, “Miss this time our Dubai show in Jan. The best team 🤗miss u all guys can’t wait to shoot soon prayers for all 😇god heal the world.”

His post evoked plenty of reactions from his fans. One wrote, “Miss ur show n… miss to sapna really want to see you guys… Big fan of sapna beauty parlor.” Another commented, “Best time in the world.” “beautiful family of Kapil sharma show,” commented another fan.

The photo shared by Krushna had The Kapil Sharma Show’s judge Archana Puran Singh missing. Archana has set the internet on fire with her off-the-cuff videos during the nationwide lockdown. Such has been her popularity on Instagram that she recently announced the amassing of half a million followers on the Facebook-owned platform in a remarkably short time.

Krushna had recently trended after he teased his co-star Bharti while replying to her Instagram post featuring a series of throwback photos from her trip to Disney Land in Paris. Reacting to Bharti’s photo with her husband, Krushna had written, “Breaking news Bharti and gang in Essel world in quarantine.” Krushna’s joke left Bharti in splits as she responded with laughter’s emojis.

Meanwhile, Kiku too had taken to Instagram to fondly remember his good times spent while acting on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kiku had shared a photo of the show’s producer Salman Khan having a laugh with Krushna Abhishek.