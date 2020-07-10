Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show left red-faced by crude English lesson from sister Aarti Singh as comedian attempts to plug new show with Bharti Singh

Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show had to face public embarrassment after her sister Aarti Singh highlighted glaring grammatical errors in his social media post to plug his new show with Bharti Singh. The former Bigg Boss contestant minced no words as he told her brother that his English sans ‘full stops’ was very difficult to read. This left Krushna’s fans in splits with many urging her to consider joining The Kapil Sharma Show since she too had impeccable comic timing.

This all started with Krushna taking to Instagram to plug his new show, whose shooting had begun after a prolonged period of lockdown. He wrote, “Shooting after sooooo long. Things have changed on set sanitizing hands after every ten minutes keeping distance with others clothes r washed in every lunch and dinner breaks staff with kits totally covered and not hanging around with us . This is our upcoming show 😊funhit mein jaari.”

No sooner did Krushna share the post carrying a photo of himself and his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Bharti Singh, Aarti Singh decided to take a dig at her comedian brother. She wrote, “Please put full stops . It’s very hard to read.”

Her quirky take on Krushna’s post left the comedian-actor’s fans in splits. One wrote, “why don’t you also join Kapil and Krishna??? Your comic timing is also good.would love to see you every weekend.” Another wrote, “Like his comedy, his captions never have a full stop. That’s @krushna30 ‘s USP,”

The new show Funhit Mein Jaari will be aired on SAB TV. Aside from Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, the comedy show will also feature Arman Jain, Mubeen Saudagar and Jasmin Bhasin.

The show is being produced by Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. This is their second TV project together after Khatra Khatra Khatra, which was broadcast on Colors TV. Funhit Mein Jaari is likely to be aired by the end of July or early next month.