Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show have written heartfelt messages for each other days after their co-star Bharti Singh faced the demand for arrest with Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon.

Taking to Instagram, Krushna wrote, “It’s always fun sharing stage with Kiku bhai. Hv seen his journey from f I r to comedy circus to kapil show. Very talented and a wonderful person I look forward to share stage with him 🤗love u Kiku.”

Responding to Krushna’s message, Kiku wrote, “hanks brother , always a pleasure working with you. You are immensely talented. God Bless you brother. Keep rocking n keep shining.”

While Kiku has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show right from the beginning, Krushna has been a late entrant. But character Sapna has become hugely popular.

Not too long ago, Krushna had written a similar emotional message for another co-star Bharti Singh while wishing the comedienne for her upcoming dance reality show.

Bharti has been going through some difficult times after several police complaints were filed against her, actress Raveena Tandon and choreographer-director Farah Khan for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

Recently, a man in Maharashtra had demanded an immediate arrest of Bharti, Raveena and Farah for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. Ashish Shinde had written to Director General of Police of Maharashtra demanding the arrest of the Bollywood actress, dance-director and the famous comedienne.

Bharti, Farah and Raveena were accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in a TV show called Backbenchers. Bharti had wrongly spelt Hallelujah.

The first police complaint against the three entertainment celebrities was filed by one Sonu Jafar in Amritsar of Punjab. Two more police cases were registered later in the state’s Ferozpur and Rupnagar districts. Another FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Angry Christians had also staged protests in some places in Punjab and Jammu. Bharti’s lawyer has argued that the FIR against his client was illegal, ex-facie bad in law and needed to be quashed.

Farah, Raveena and Bharti of The Kapil Sharma Show had issued public apologies for hurting religious sentiments of the community seeking forgiveness.