Kolkata Knight Riders meekly surrender before Royal Challengers Bangalore as Virat Kohli’s side inflict humiliating defeat to team owned by Shah Rukh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders meekly surrendered before Royal Challengers Bangalore as Virat Kohli’s side inflicted humiliating defeat to the team owned by Shah Rukh Khan in the ongoing IPL competition.



Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore amassed 194-2 in 20 overs with AB de Villiers playing a brilliant knock of 33-ball 73 runs. This was largely possible because of a decent opening wicket partnership of 67 runs in 7.4 overs between Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch. Skipper Virat Kohli too played the role of an anchor as he remained unbeaten 33 in 28 balls.

Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen never looked comfortable in chasing the total posted by Royal Challengers Bangalore. If the KKR had any hopes from Tom Banton, who was making his IPL debut on Monday, the English batsman dashed those hopes in the fourth over of the match as he departed by scoring just 8 runs in 12 balls. Shubman Gill made 34 in 25 balls but he too returned to the hut in the 10th over, reducing the KKR to 55-3. Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russel all failed with the bat.

Eventually, they ended their innings at 112-9 in 20 overs, losing the match by 82 runs.

Reacting to his side’s crushing defeat, Karthik said, “AB is a world-class player. He is hard to stop. He was the difference between the two teams. We tried everything. The only ball was the perfect inswinging yorker. Anything else was going. We need to sit down. There are a few things we need to do better. Even if we had restricted them to 175, there are a few things we need to do better the batting. Let’s be honest. Every captain has a day when things don’t go right. But there are a lot of good days I can remember as well, and I will want to stick on to them.”